Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. 6,405,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,930,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

