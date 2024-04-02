Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 15,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,614. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,059,736 shares in the company, valued at $21,833,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

