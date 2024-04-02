MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 182.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 457,678 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5,841.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,740 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This is an increase from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

