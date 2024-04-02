Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 3,420,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.