Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 3,420,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
