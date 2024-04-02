Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,075. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.