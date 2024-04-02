Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,718. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

