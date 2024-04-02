Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Increases By 10.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,526,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

