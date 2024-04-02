AdTheorent’s (ADTH) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADTH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ADTH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 973,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,012. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a PE ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 183.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AdTheorent by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

