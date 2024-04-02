Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 12.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.