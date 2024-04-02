Barclays Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $85.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 466,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,529. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

