Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $596.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $8.82 on Tuesday, reaching $544.80. The stock had a trading volume of 494,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.58. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

