Barclays Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $500.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LII. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.08.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,832. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $501.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam increased its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

