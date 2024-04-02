Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,206. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

