State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,928. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

