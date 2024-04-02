State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.91 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.61. 1,340,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

