State of Michigan Retirement System Has $18.13 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 7,170,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,028,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

