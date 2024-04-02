State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,600 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MMM traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,901. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

