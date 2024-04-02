State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 8,673,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224,549. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.