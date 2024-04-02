State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.70. The company had a trading volume of 646,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,027. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

