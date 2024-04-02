Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 522 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $10,252.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,553 shares in the company, valued at $501,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Paul Griscom sold 340 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $6,898.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.2 %

M traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

