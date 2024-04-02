Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

TSLA stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. 72,300,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,808,250. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

