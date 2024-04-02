SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 35 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock worth $703,056,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.27. 5,143,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

