State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.29. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

