State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.81. 647,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.