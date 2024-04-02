State of Michigan Retirement System Has $187.38 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $187,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO traded down $21.30 on Tuesday, hitting $1,328.96. 1,240,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,489. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $615.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,280.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,074.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

