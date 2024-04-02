TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 512,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,769. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $201.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

