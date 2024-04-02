Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.76. 2,613,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,440,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

