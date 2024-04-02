Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.22 and last traded at $159.58. 2,470,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,634,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

The firm has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

