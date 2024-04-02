Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $975.09 and last traded at $985.30. Approximately 1,894,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,714,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $857.89 and its 200 day moving average is $485.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.