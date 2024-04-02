SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 15,434,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,968,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

