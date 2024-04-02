Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.91 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 1,685,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,965,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

