Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 745,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.