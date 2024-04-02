CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,578,591. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

