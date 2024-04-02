Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

