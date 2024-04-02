Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

