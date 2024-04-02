Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 634,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 81,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 50,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.