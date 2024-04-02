Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 2,209,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.