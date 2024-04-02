Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.