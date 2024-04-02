Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 495,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

