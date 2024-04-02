Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Down 6.6%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 61,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 317,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

