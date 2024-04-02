Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. 1,165,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

