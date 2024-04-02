Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 184,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 839,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $567.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,202,386. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

