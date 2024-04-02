StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 3% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 1,621,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,215,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StoneCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

