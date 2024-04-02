Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $45.84. 197,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 274,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

Methanex Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after buying an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Methanex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.