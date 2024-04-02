Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $20,793,835 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 925,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

