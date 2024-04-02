InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IHG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 182,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

