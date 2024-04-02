Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 3.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.16. 2,894,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,105,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,592,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,543,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $39,557,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.