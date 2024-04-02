IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 993,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.26. 508,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,078. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

