Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 13.1 %

HUM stock traded down $46.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.40. 7,636,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.72. Humana has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.58.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

