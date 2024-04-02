MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Up 4.5%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 236,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 659,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

